Left Menu
Development News Edition

My character in 'Criminal Justice' reminder of how I was five years ago, says Pankaj Tripathi

The show is the Indian adaption of the hit BBC produced series of the same name, which was previously adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO show The Night Of.The new season, titled Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, will see Tripathi and actor Anupriya Goenka reprising their roles as lawyers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:52 IST
My character in 'Criminal Justice' reminder of how I was five years ago, says Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who returns as powerless lawyer Madhav Mishra with the latest season of ''Criminal Justice'', says he relates a lot with his character as they both have struggled to make it big. The show is the Indian adaption of the hit BBC produced series of the same name, which was previously adapted into the Emmy Award-winning HBO show ''The Night Of''.

The new season, titled ''Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'', will see Tripathi and actor Anupriya Goenka reprising their roles as lawyers. The actor, who struggled for almost a decade before getting a breakthrough in ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' in 2012, is one of the most talked about stars of recent times, with winning performances in films and shows like, ''Stree'', ''Mirzapur'', ''Sacred Games'' and ''Ludo''. During the virtual trailer launch of ''Criminal Justice'' on Thursday, Tripathi said there is a lot of unmissable similarity between Mishra and his own journey as an actor.

''I relate a lot to Madhav Mishra, he's like me. If he was an actor, he would've been how I was five years ago -- a 'jugadu' person, roaming around, searching for work. Like how he was not getting a big case, similarly I was not getting interesting, prominent roles. ''Madhav looks like a street smart man, one who would know how to survive but he has a pure soul,'' the 44-year-old actor told reporters. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios, the the eight-part Hotstar Special is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee. The show is written by editor-screenwriter Apurva Asrani. ''Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'' will be led by ''Pink'' star Kirti Kulhari, who features on the show as a woman who has confessed to stabbing her husband. The show aims to put spotlight on the life and ordeal of women in prison. Kulhari said the character of Anu Chandra, a woman who is already guilty in the eyes of law, was the most difficult role of her life.

''I was apprehensive getting into this territory which had a lot of pain... On the face of it, she seems to have a perfect life -- a devoted husband and a wonderful daughter. And yet she stabs him one day, which changes the entire story. ''I am used to playing characters who have a voice and known for portraying them. But here I had to go into this extreme space, where I can't even speak up for myself,'' she added. The series also features an ensemble cast of Shilpa Shukla, Deepti Naval, Jisshu Sengupta, Mita Vashisht and Ashish Vidhyarthi, among others. The show is set to launch on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and w...

Activist Desai, aides detained on way to Shirdi, released

Social activist Trupti Desai and over a dozen members of her outfit were detained in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were on way to Shirdi to protest against the dress code boards put up outside the Saibaba temple, police s...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia weighs wheat export tax, quota after Putin criticises food price rise

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15-June 30, following President Vladimir Putins criticism of rising food prices, four sources familiar with the governments discussions told Reuters. Chicago ...

London has highest COVID-19 case rate in England - Public Health England

London had the highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the week to December 6, Public Health England PHE said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the capital will be moved into the highest level of restrictions in the coming days.Case ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020