Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine. The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified. "I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she said in a Twitter posting.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:12 IST
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine. The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified.

