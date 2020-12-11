Priyanka Chopra digs out childhood picture donning oversized Indian army uniform

Going down the memory lane, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday dug out a childhood picture of herself that sees her dressed in an oversized Indian army uniform. The 38-year-old actor, whose father had served in the Indian Army, took to Instagram to share the picture of "little Priyanka" dressed in the uniform.

She penned down a note sharing that the picture is a part of her upcoming book and also expressed how her father has always been her "idol." "#TBT to little Priyanka. This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol," the 'Baywatch' actor wrote.

The 'Fashion' actor also went on to share how she has always had an "urge," to do something that had never been done before. "My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl..."I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn't been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first." That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do. #," she wrote.

The former Miss World is currently working on her memoir book 'Unfinished.' (ANI)