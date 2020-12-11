Ajay Devgn's next directorial 'Mayday' goes on floors in Hyderabad, to release in 2022

Left Menu
Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced he has commenced shooting for his upcoming directorial Mayday, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor revealed that the film will release on April 29, 2022.Devgn took to Twitter and shared a picture of the clapboard from the films set in Hyderabad, where it will be shot in a marathon schedule.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:06 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced he has commenced shooting for his upcoming directorial ''Mayday'', featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor revealed that the film will release on April 29, 2022.

Devgn took to Twitter and shared a picture of the clapboard from the film's set in Hyderabad, where it will be shot in a marathon schedule. ''Happy to officially begin 'MayDay' in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the almighty and my parents. ''Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022,'' the 51-year-old actor tweeted. Billed as an ''edge-of-the-seat'' drama, ''Mayday'' features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps. The film, which also stars Angira Dhar, marks Devgn's third directorial, after ''U Me Aur Hum'' (2008) and ''Shivaay'' in 2016. The actor will also produce ''Mayday'' through his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.

