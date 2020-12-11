Left Menu
Israeli Embassy partners with NGOs to help underprivileged people in India during COVID-19

The Israeli Embassy has collaborated with NGOs in different parts of India to help and support underprivileged communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST
The Israeli Embassy has collaborated with NGOs in different parts of India to help and support underprivileged communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration was in the form of short-term social projects and was implemented across India, the Israeli Embassy said in a statement. NGOs that were part of the first phase of this collaboration were Gulshan Foundation, Salaam Baalak Trust, Aarohan, Noida Deaf Society, Smile Foundation, Culture Monks and Navratan Foundation, it said ''We are proud to partner with different NGOs across India to help and support underprivileged communities in different parts of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka said.

''We are running this collaboration during the Jewish holiday of Hannukah, when we light candles for eight nights. By bringing a bit of light into people's lives, we hope to banish the darkness that COVID-19 has brought. Each of us should strive to be a small light, and together we can bring great light,'' he said. Under this collaboration, homeless families were provided weekly health checkups, medicines and sanitisation kits, the Embassy said. Daily wage earners such as factory workers, construction workers, labourers and street vendors were given masks and sanitisers, it said.

In Delhi, dry ration kits containing rice, flour, pulses, oil and sugar were distributed among underprivileged women. Also, women who had lost their livelihoods in the garment industry during the pandemic received sewing machines to enable them to restart their work, the Embassy said. Sanitary napkins were also distributed among girls coming from economically weaker sections of society..

