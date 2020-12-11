Emraan Hashmi looks debonair as he gives glimpse from 'Ezra' set

Left Menu
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi posted a picture of himself with the director on Friday, giving his fans a sneak peek of his look for his upcoming flick 'Ezra'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:48 IST
Emraan Hashmi with Jay Kishnan from the sets of 'Ezra'. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi posted a picture of himself with the director on Friday, giving his fans a sneak peek of his look for his upcoming flick 'Ezra'. The actor took to his Instagram handle and described the hot weather he is experiencing at the set of his upcoming horror film. He wrote: "A grilling and HOT day on the sets of my film #Ezra with the director Jay K .."

Realising that winters have already arrived in Mumbai; the actor added, "O well winters in Mumbai," with a face with thermometer emoji. The 'Raaz' actor, flaunting his well-maintained physique looks dapper in formal attire which he flawlessly carried with a blue shirt and black trousers. He accessorised his look with pilot sunglasses.

The sneak-peek post from the sets of Ezra garnered more than two lakh views within a few minutes of being posted. Helmed by Jay Krishnan, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam supernatural thriller of the same name.

'Ezra' was a super hit film of 2017 which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand in the lead. The film was around an antique box that started showing paranormal activities. Emraan, who is known for his roles in several horror-thrillers such as 'Raaz: The Mystery Continues', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', 'Ek Thi Daayan' and 'Raaz Reboot', was last seen in 'Why Cheat India'.Apart from this film, Emraan has an interesting line-up of films in the pipeline including 'Chehre', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, 'Mumbai Saga' alongside John Abraham, 'Vayusena', in which he will step into the shoes of IAF officer KC Kuruvilla and a Netflix series titled 'The Bard of Blood'. (ANI)

