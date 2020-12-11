Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk dies from COVID-19 complications

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk, known for films such as Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... The following year, Ki-Duk made Pieta, a film about the mysterious relationship between a brutal man who works for loan sharks and a middle-aged woman who claims that she is his mother.The movie was selected for main competition of Venice Film Festival and finally managed to win the director the coveted award of Golden Lion.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:52 IST
South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk dies from COVID-19 complications

South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk, known for films such as ''Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring'', ''The Isle'' and ''Pieta'', has died due to complications from coronavirus. He was 59. The filmmaker passed away at a hospital in Latvia, where he had arrived last month to buy a house, reported local outlet Delfi.

The news of his death was confirmed by Russian director Vitalijis Manskis to Delfi. Ki-Duk was known for his peculiar movies, which were often laced with provocative themes like sex, violence and animal cruelty.

Born on December 20, 1960 in Bonghwa in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, Ki-Duk studied fine arts in Paris from 1990 to 1993. He started his film career as a screenwriter and made his directorial debut with 1996 feature ''Crocodile''. The film, which explored themes of suicide and abuse, was an instant hit in the country.

Ki-Duk found international fame with his 2000 movie ''The Isle'', an another provocative piece of art which was screened at the Venice Film Festival. 2003's ''Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring'', about the life of a Buddhist monk at a floating Buddhist monastery on a lake, is considered the filmmaker's best work. The movie was universally praised by the critics upon its release.

The year 2004 turned out to be monumental moment for the filmmaker as his film ''Samaritan Girl'' won Silver Bear, the second place award at the 2004 Berlin International Film Festival. The same year, his another feature ''3-Iron'' won him the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival. The filmmaker continued making films but they weren't as popular as his previous work.

But it all changed in 2011, when he released ''Arirang''. The movie premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival and won the Prix un certain regard trophy for the filmmaker. The following year, Ki-Duk made ''Pieta'', a film about the mysterious relationship between a brutal man who works for loan sharks and a middle-aged woman who claims that she is his mother.

The movie was selected for main competition of Venice Film Festival and finally managed to win the director the coveted award of Golden Lion. He was the first South Korean to ever win the top prize at a major European festival. In 2017, an anonymous female actor accused Ki-Duk of sex assault when she worked with him on 2013 movie ''Moebius''. The filmmaker denied the accusations and tried to sue the accuser for defamation but was unsuccessful. In 2019, the court ordered the director to pay pain money for the attack on the actress, but closed the case of sexual harassment due to lack of evidence.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Nepal's COVID-19 tally nears 250,000

Nepals COVID-19 tally on Friday neared 250,000 after 1,044 new infections were reported, the health ministry said. The new 1,044 cases were detected after conducting 7,414 PCR tests across the country, taking total number of infections to 2...

3 held for duping 20 cr from aspiring property buyers in Noida

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Delhi Police arrested three persons including a former financial adviser of Noida and Greater Noida Authority on the charges of duping Rs 20 crores from more than 20 aspiring property buyersinvestors. The a...

Italian city puts pooches first with pet-friendly planning scheme

Famed for its renaissance walls and mediaeval towers, the Italian city of Lucca hopes to boost its modern-day appeal by becoming Europes first pet-friendly smart city. An EU-funded initiative aims to nurture residents well-being by making ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020