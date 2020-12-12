Bollywood actress found dead in Kolkata apartment

Actress Arya Banerjee who starred in several Bollywood films, including 'The Dirty Picture', was found dead at her south Kolkata residence, police said. The police broke open the door of her third-floor apartment on Friday and found that the body of the 33-year-old woman was lying in the bedroom.

The daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya had also starred in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010) among other films. She had also done some modelling assignments in Mumbai.

Her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to doorbells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police. Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

Police said that the body was sent for post-mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room..