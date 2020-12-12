Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' gets new release date

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced the new release date of his much-anticipated sports-drama 'Maidaan' as of October 15 on Dussehra next year. Previously, the release date of the film was changed thrice. The first release date was November 27, 2020, which was later changed to December 11, 2020, which was then announced to be released amid independence week- August 13, 2021. Now, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the date has been pushed to Dussehra, October 15, 2021.

The 51-year-old star posted on Instagram saying, " 'Maidaan' now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021. #Maidaan2021" Earlier, in the month of January, the actor shared the posters of the sports biographical drama. In one of the posters, Devgn was seen kicking a football in a ground, holding an office bag and an umbrella, while in the other one, he was seen as a coach holding a football.

'Maidaan' is known to be a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Devgn would be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Helmed by 'Badhaai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. (ANI)