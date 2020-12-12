Cops foil suicide bid of man

Mumbai Police officials have saved a man from killing himself at his residence in suburban Mulund, an official said on Saturday. The man was under stress as he was unable to repay loan due to which representatives of a credit card company were calling him, he said.

After receiving information that a man was planning to kill himself, a team of police personnel reached his residence and prevented him from taking the extreme step. ''A precious life saved! A man contemplating suicide due to credit card dues was saved by Mulund police, on prompt intervention by DCP Prashant Kadam,'' Mumbai Police tweeted.

