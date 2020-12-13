Left Menu
Sonu Sood launches initiative to gift e-rickshaws to underprivileged

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:40 IST
Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic

Sood, known for films like ''Dabangg'', ''Jodhaa Akbar'', and ''Simmba'', catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown earlier this year

The 47-year-old actor said his initiative, titled 'khud kamaao ghar chalaao', is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people ''self-reliant''. ''I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient,'' Sood said in a statement. The actor had earlier also launched the 'Pravasi Rojgar' app, which aims to connect those who lost their jobs in the pandemic to companies and offers specific programmes to help improve their skills.

