Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift drops remix version of 'Willow' on her birthday

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who turned 31 on Sunday, has dropped a remix of her single 'Willow', naming it as 'dancing witch' version.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 20:36 IST
Taylor Swift drops remix version of 'Willow' on her birthday
a still from 'Willow' (Image source: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who turned 31 on Sunday, has dropped a remix of her single 'Willow', naming it as 'dancing witch' version. After treating her fans with the release of new album 'Evermore', persuaded by her blockbuster 'Folklore' on Friday (local time), Taylor dropped the remix version of her new single 'Willow' on Sunday which marked her 31 birthday.

Taking it to Instagram, the 'Lover' star shared a monochrome picture of her from a garden and wrote, "Not to be all 'iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE' but... it is and I do. So we've released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a badass female producer I really respect," using a flexed arm and dancing lady emoticon. Produced by The National's Aaron Dessner, song 'Willow' marks 'Evermore' project's lead single. The remix version, which the 'Cats' actor dropped today is produced by Sweden's Elvira Anderfjard in which the songwriter has played multiple instruments with background vocals in the track. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Canada on Sunday - official

The first doses of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday, with more of the initial batch of 30,000 coming on Monday, the official in charge of Canadas vaccine rollout told the CBC.Canada is expected to approve t...

UDF, BJP cry foul over Kerala CM's free vaccine announcement ahead of final phase civic polls; Move SEC

A day ahead of the final phase of local body polls in Kerala, the opposition UDF and the BJP on Sunday moved the State ElectionCommission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans announcement of free COVID- 19 vaccine, contending it violate...

Iran controls oil pipeline spillage, fire in southwest

A pipeline carrying crude oil to Irans second largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, but the spillage and the blaze were brought under control, Iranian news agencies reported. The volume of the fire was not large...The f...

Army colonel booked in rape case in UP's Kanpur

An Army colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a friends wife at an officers mess, police said. The victims husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, Superintendent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020