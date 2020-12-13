Meet the 'Blue Jean Baby', Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Soaring the temperature on social media, superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Sunday (local time) treated her fans with a casual yet stylish picture of herself. The 'Quantico' star who is known for making fans go crazy over her voguish looks has yet again shared a stunning picture of herself over Instagram.

The picture which garnered more than six lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted features the 'Desi Girl' in a casual mixed elegant look. Donning a deep casual white tee, paired with her 'blue' straight-cut jean which she teamed up with grey ankle booties, the actor looks stunning. Highlighting her lips with a pink tint, Priyanka chose the no-makeup look and open wavy hair to complement her appearance.

With the intriguing post, the 38-year-old star wrote, "Blue jean baby" using a blue-heart emoticon on which the 'Koi Mil Gaya' superstar Hrithik Roshan also left a comment, "Kya baat hai" (translation: What's the matter) to appreciate her look. On the work front, the former Miss World is currently working on her memoir book 'Unfinished.' (ANI)