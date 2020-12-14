Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt plan is that all kinds of good films are made in India: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the government plans to promote all kinds of good films, including documentaries and short films. This is a communication revolution, the minister said From the International Film Festival of India IFFI to the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short and Animation Films, all reward the best talent in the business, Javadekar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:19 IST
Govt plan is that all kinds of good films are made in India: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the government plans to promote all kinds of good films, including documentaries and short films. Addressing a session at the online International Coronavirus Short Film Festival, he also said it was nothing short of a ''communication revolution'' that everyone with access to a smartphone and a story to tell is a filmmaker today.

''People have now become citizen journalists, where they shoot on mobile phones and even edit them and are ready with their short films. This is a communication revolution,'' the minister said From the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short and Animation Films, all reward the best talent in the business, Javadekar said. ''At IFFI, we will showcase 21 non-feature films, even at National Film Awards, we have several categories for short films under 70 minutes. The Mumbai International Film Festival also awards documentaries and filmmakers. ''This is the government's plan... that all kinds of films, good films, films which move people are made...,'' Javadekar said.

He said a film festival for short films based entirely on the deadly disease is a novel idea. Organised by the Indian Infotainment Media Corporation (IIMC), the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival has received over 2,800 entries from 108 countries. The festival aims at showcasing stories based on cure, safety measure and lives affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

''Coronavirus gripped the entire world, wreaked havoc but in a way also awakened people's talent. There was so much creativity around, even in the text messages we would get everyday. ''Because there was lockdown and no one could step out, people started to watch a lot of TV, listen to radio, and rely on other mediums of entertainment. They consumed short films from home,'' he added.

Also present at the event were Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and IIMC chairperson Devendra Khandelwal. Naqvi congratulated the organisers for the festival and for documenting not just what happens in the country but across the world. The jury members for the festival include singer Sonu Nigam, actor-filmmaker Dheeraj Kumar, former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairperson Gajendra Chauhan and film producer Anand Pandit.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJD to observe Foundation Day in all assembly segments & urban pockets

Odishas ruling Biju Janata Dal BJD will observe its Foundation Day on December 26 in all the assembly segments and urban pockets of the state, a senior party leader said. This time the party will observe the Foundation Day in all the urban ...

EU's Barnier says UK trade deal still possible

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday that sealing a new trade pact with Britain was still possible as the two sides tried to break deadlocks on access to British fishing waters for EU trawlers and corporate ...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as China fines Alibaba, other tech giants

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech firms after China fined tech players for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews, though prospects of further policy support in Beijing limited losses. The Hang Seng i...

UN condemns assault on school, children's kidnappings in northern Nigeria

New York US, December 14 ANISputnik The United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF has denounced the recent attack on a boarding school in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina and the abduction of hundreds of boys. A group of unidentified armed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020