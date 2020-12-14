Left Menu
'Hind Kesari' wrestler Sripati Khanchanale dead

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:37 IST
Noted wrestler Sripati Khanchanale, who had won the prestigious 'Hind Kesari' title in 1959, died on Monday at a private hospital in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. He was 86.

''My father died due to old age at Diamond Hospital in Kolhapur on early Monday morning,'' Khanchanale's son Rohit told PTI. He was also a recipient of the Shiv Chhatrapati award, which is given by the Maharashtra government.

In 1959, Khanchanale won the 'Hind Kesari' title by defeating wrestler Rustam-e-Punjab Battasingh at the New Railway Stadium in Delhi. The prestigious 'Hind Kesari' title commands highest respect in the Indian wrestling world.

A well-known wrestler, Khanchanale was a native of Eksamba in Belgaum. The young Khanchanale was sent by his father, also a wrestler, to learn wrestling in Kolhapur. His funeral took place earlier in the day in Kolhapur.

