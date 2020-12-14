Left Menu
Development News Edition

Makers rope in original 'Apne' writer Neerraj Pathak to write sequel

A few weeks after producer Deepak Mukut and director Anil Sharma announced the sequel of much loved family-drama 'Apne', now, the duo has locked the main writer for the second part. Director Anil Sharma will be reuniting with his 'Apne' writer Neerraj Pathak for 'Apne 2' as well.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:09 IST
Makers rope in original 'Apne' writer Neerraj Pathak to write sequel
Anil Sharma and Neerraj Pathak. Image Credit: ANI

A few weeks after producer Deepak Mukut and director Anil Sharma announced the sequel of much loved family-drama 'Apne', now, the duo has locked the main writer for the second part. Director Anil Sharma will be reuniting with his 'Apne' writer Neerraj Pathak for 'Apne 2' as well. Legendary actor Dharmendra will be joined by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol for the sequel.

Talking about roping in Pathak for 'Apne 2', Sharma said, "I had been looking out for the perfect script to make Apne 2. I had received around 10-12 story ideas but Neerraj who worked with us and wrote Apne for us came up with this fantastic script which touched all of us." "Though Apne 2 is a completely new story, Neerraj's writing will "help us retain the same emotions and sanctity attached to Apne. The essence of the characters is in his blood. I'm happy to be working with Neerraj Pathak once again on Apne 2," he added.

But a tragedy could have possibly been a big roadblock to their association. Neerraj contracted COVID-19 and reached out to Sharma. He added, "It was a huge struggle for him. When he got diagnosed with the Coronavirus, Neerraj called me and told me about it. He was so professional that he didn't want this to affect the progress of the movie and asked me to get some other writer to work on Apne 2 if I wanted. But we were sure that we wanted him only, kyunki apne toh apne hote hai. He himself fought like a fighter, a boxer and recovered."

Deepak Mukut said, "Apne 2 would have felt incomplete without Neerraj Pathak. The characters are his brainchild and nobody knows the world better than him. So we are happy that Neerraj is joining us on the journey." The writer Neerraj added, "I have had a fantastic association with Anil Sharma ji in Apne. Deepak ji and I go back a long way, as he was my first producer and I am happy to be associated with him again. It's an honour to be writing again for the Deols and Karan Deol is joining the cast. I am thrilled and excited to give it my best."

The script is now ready in place and the film shoot will kickstart in Punjab and Europe from March 2021. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and produced by Deepak Mukut, 'Apne 2' is eyeing on a grand Diwali release next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt not carrying out development works in Azamgarh as I represent it: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and local MP Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP-led state government does not carry out development works in this district as it houses his parliamentary constituency. He claimed that Rs 52 crore is owed to ca...

Nearly 2 mn Chinese Communist Party members working for global companies in Australia, US: Report

A recent investigation has revealed that global companies across the world, which hold billions of dollars worth of sensitive defense contracts in Australia and the US, have almost 2 million members of the Chinese Communist Party CCP in the...

BJP wins 32 out of 49 seats in Goa's Zilla Panchayat polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Voting took place on December 12...

AAP stages hunger strike in Jammu in support of agitating farmers

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday staged a day-long hunger strike here in solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agri laws. Some social groups also took out a joint rally, demanding repealing of the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020