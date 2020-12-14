Left Menu
Development News Edition

On World Energy Conservation Day, Bhumi Pednekar stresses on renewable sources of energy

On World Energy Conservation Day today, climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar stressed on moving towards renewable sources of energy which are clean for the environment

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:09 IST
On World Energy Conservation Day, Bhumi Pednekar stresses on renewable sources of energy
Actor Bhumi Pednekar . Image Credit: ANI

On World Energy Conservation Day today, climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar stressed on moving towards renewable sources of energy which are clean for the environment "We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of a crisis. I want to say this loudly to everyone that we are in the middle of a crisis," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' actor said.

"We have to act now and act immediately to save our planet and we have to move towards using renewable sources of energy which is clean for the environment. We are not realising the potential threat that lies ahead of us if we don't address climate change in a big way," she added. The 'Durgamati,' actor threw light on the speed with which climate change is happening and also spoke about her climate warrior initiative.

"Over the last few years, I have realized that climate change is real and it is happening at a crazy speed. And we need to do something about it today, right now and that is why I started climate warrior," the 31-year-old actor. "The idea is to create a platform where we can discuss, create awareness, use my social media handle to kind of have a positive uplif in the society through my handles that is exactly what I am doing in Climate Warrior. The idea is to have more climate warriors like me because we really need to start speaking up about this," Pednekar added.

Pednekar is an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. She has been associated with her online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of the country to contribute towards protecting the environment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will definitely contest the TN Assembly elections: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM chief Kamal Haasan, who kickstarted his partys campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, has said that he will definitely contest the upcoming elections and will announce the constituency later. ...

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of killed CRPF soldier

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a CRPF officer from the state killed in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district. Deputy Commandant Vikas K...

New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of ...

Largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday as health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, providing a glimpse of hope as the nation nears the grim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020