Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Genda Phool' most watched music video of 2020, CarryMinati top creator: YouTube India

Rapper Badshahs Genda Phool was the most watched music video of the year, and YouTuber Ajay Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, the top creator of 2020, YouTube India announced on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:57 IST
'Genda Phool' most watched music video of 2020, CarryMinati top creator: YouTube India

Rapper Badshah's ''Genda Phool'' was the most watched music video of the year, and YouTuber Ajay Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, the top creator of 2020, YouTube India announced on Monday. Singer B Praak's ''Dil Tod Ke'', Haryanvi Song ''Moto'', and two songs of actor Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D -- ''Illegal Weapon 2.0'' and ''Muqabla'' -- also made it to the top 10 most watched music videos in India.

Nagar, who also topped the chart for the top trending video with his controversial ''Youtube Vs Tik Tok: The End'', has over 27.5 million subscribers. He is followed by Total Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Desi Gamers, Jkk Entertainment and Ashish Chanchlani wines in the top creators list. BB Ki Vines ''Angry Masterji'', popular show Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah's ''Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day!'', and Ashish Chanclani Vines' ''Office Exam Aur Vaccine'' were some of the top trending videos of the year. Not just for entertainment, creators on the platform used it to raise awareness and extend help too -- Bhuvan Bam used his channel BB Ki Vines to highlight the plight of the group worst-affected by the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and donated all the earnings from these videos to charity.

The year also saw creators like CA Rachna Phadke, Tanmay Bhat and Vivek Bindra sharing pragmatic tips for financial prudence and investments for individuals and small businesses to weather the pandemic. Also, creators like Sandeep Maheshwari and Prajakta Koli highlighted the often-overlooked topic of mental health and self-care, while Bollywood stars like Karthik Aryan used this vast platform to praise the unsung heroes of the pandemic - frontline workers and first responders. With almost the entire population of the country under lockdown to curb infection spread, many people leveraged YouTube to garner a range of new skills and hobbies, and upskilled out of necessity. The list included everything from haircuts to workouts and crisis cooking ideas to cultivating hobbies from scratch, like gardening.

''They obsessed over squads in 'FreeFire' and imposters in 'Among Us' and got inspired by one another to cook 'Matar Paneer', try their hand at 'Hyderabadi Biryani' and even recreate the classic 'Dal Tadka' in their kitchens. Restaurant style cooking, more cooking (without ingredients), baking, workouts (more workouts) were all the rage!'' YouTube India added. YouTube, one of most popular online video-sharing platforms, is owned by tech giant Google.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: One-day protest held in Latur against new farm laws

The Kisan Sangharsh SamanvaySamiti on Monday held a one-day protest in Latur demandingscrapping of three new farm laws introduced by the CentreThe protest was held at Gandhi Chowk and a memorandumfor the Centre was submitted in the collecto...

MP sees 1,058 new COVID-19 cases, 1,084 recoveries; 8 die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,24,636, health officials said. Three people died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Khargone, Mandsaur and Mandla to take the toll to 3,412....

Riteish Deshmukh wishes 'Housefull 4' co-star Rana Daggubati as he turns 36

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday extended birthday greetings to his Housefull 4 co-star Rana Daggubati. Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the Baahubali actor on his 36th birthday.He posted a stunning solo picture of the birthday boy and penn...

Gmail, other Google services face outage

Gmail and a host of other Google services faced disruptions on Monday evening for about 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue, which has now been resolved for a vast majority of the affected users, the tech giant said. Today, at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020