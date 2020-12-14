Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

Now this is the time for Attack on Titan Chapter 136 and fans are ardently waiting to know what can happen in the imminent chapter. The manga lovers will continue with Eren Jaeger's plan to end humanity.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 is not going to be out in January 2021. Thus, fans are expecting the spoilers and raw scans to be out next year. Here's what Attack on Titan Wiki revealed on Twitter:

The final Titan war has already commenced and Attack on Titan Chapter 136 will continue the same and disclose more Titans. Eren and Zeke may be featured in the next manga chapter as they were missing in the previous issue, BlockToro predicted.

You can read Attack on Titan Chapter 136 free on Amazon, Comixology, Crunchyroll and Kodansha Comics websites. It is always better to read the manga chapters from the official sources. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

The manga can expect a plenty of turns and twists in Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Some of them are even taken out of the battle to be safe. Micky reported that Levi could barely move with his leg injury, while a long-tongued Titan took Armin away.

Currently, it is quite an early time to predict what we can have in Attack on Titan Chapter 136. The only one thing is confirmed is the release period. The spoilers and raw scans leaks will be available a few days before the original release.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 is likely to be released on Saturday, January 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 53 to be out on Sunday, what can be on focus apart from Naruto's demise?