The Good Place Committee: 'Purposely' ineffective or political parody?

The Good Place also has a committee, which is a group of characters on the show that represent the place in all matters. But some might say that the committee is actually ineffective.

Updated: 15-12-2020 12:39 IST
The heaven-and-hell-based comedy 'The Good Place' aired its final episode in January 2020 but fans just can't get enough of the show but unfortunately, the show isn't likely to be renewed for Season 5. Michael Schur created the show, who is the same guy that wrote 'The Office' and is behind 'Parks and Recreation'. The fictional Good Place in the show is actually the realm where the truly good people of Earth go to when they die and begin their next stage of existence.

The fictional Good Place also has a committee, which is a group of characters on the show that represent the place in all matters. But some might say that the committee is actually ineffective, never really managing to make a quick decision to ensure the place stays, well, 'Good'.

A recent and interesting fan theory assumes that the ineffectiveness might be on purpose to prevent new people from getting into the Good Place or avoiding any changes in the system that decides who would get in. This might be because more people means more problems that the committee can't solve.

A user 'Zelda2IsUnderrated' writes on Reddit, "In The Good Place, the committee from the Good Place are comically useless, never managing to take any action because they're too busy forming committees upon committees, investigations, demoting themselves for the slightest upsets, etc. While at first this might have seemed a gag about how over the top good the Good Place is, Season 4 shows another possible reason. Given the state of the Good Place with everyone as pleasure zombies, and how quickly they shoved responsibility onto Michael and fled (which would seem contrary to the long lengths of time it took them to decide anything), it's possible they were deliberately impeding the efforts of the main party."

The user adds that any changes in the system, particularly something that makes it easier for more people to get in, could make the Good Place Committee's problems worse and so, they use the facade of being ineffective, the user adds.

On the other hand, creator Michael Schur had said on the Daily Beast's podcast The Last Laugh that The Good Place committee was parodying 'Democrats in Congress'. "It's not a mistake that they're all dressed like hikers from Oregon," Schur had joked.

