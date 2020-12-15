Preity Zinta showcases baking skills, shares photo of scrumptious cake

Getting a hands-on experience on cooking amid the homestay, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday treated fans to the picture of a scrumptious cake baked by her. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star hopped on to Instagram and share a radiant selfie with her binge-worthy delicacy and showcased her perfect cooking skills. In the picture, the 'Kya Kehna' star is seen sporting a lemon-yellow top, as she posed in the kitchen. Embracing her glowing skin and cute dimple on the cheek, the actor looks breathtakingly beautiful as she leaves her luscious locks open in the air.

Zinta captioned the post as, "Cake is the answer no matter the question" and added hashtags #Baking #Lockdown #Stayhome #Staysafe #Ting." Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and more than 49 thousand fans liked the post within forty-eight minutes of being posted.

Many of the fans were left in awe of the sweet delicacy and left red heart and fire emoticons. Of late, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Zinta shared an adorable masked-up selfie with her four-legged friend Gino. (ANI)