American-British television personality Sharon Osbourne on Monday (local time) announced that she got infected with COVID-19 and detailed its subsequent medical treatment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:25 IST
Sharon Osbourne was hospitalised for coronavirus
Sharon Osbourne. Image Credit: ANI

American-British television personality Sharon Osbourne on Monday (local time) announced that she got infected with COVID-19 and detailed its subsequent medical treatment. The 68-year-old talk show co-host took to Twitter and noted, "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus."

Osbourne added: "Everyone please stay safe and healthy." The official Twitter account for 'The Talk' left a sweet reply: "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you."

The star hosts the show alongside Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba. As reported by Fox News, the 52-year-old host Inaba, also known as a judge on 'Dancing with the Stars,' revealed just days ago that she also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I'm home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself. I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it's [sic] way to me." The television personality continued: "So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I'll keep you updated on my journey."

As reported by Fox News, the virus seems to be making its way through the daytime television community, as popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also announced that she's been fighting coronavirus as well. She assured fans that she's "feeling fine."

