One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

The recent release of One Piece Chapter 998 highly excited manga lovers with many interesting incidents. Now fans are becoming more passionate to know what they can see on One Piece Chapter 999.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 999 will show some Ace flashbacks as it was hinted in Chapter 998. Yamato reveals that one of her friends came to Wano to assassinate Kaido. This happened some years back. The imminent chapter will show Ace attempting to kill Kaido.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 999 will take us into flashback mode and we may get to see some backstory related to Kaido. According to BlockToro, the title and basic summary are likely to be out on December 15.

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers will be out in the form of Korean scans that will be based on the actual manga raw scans. As the manga is just one chapter away from One Piece Chapter 1000, it is possible that the upcoming One Piece Chapter 999 will end with something big and shocking.

The battle between Monkey D Luffy's alliance with Kaido in Onigashima will get more exciting in One Piece Chapter 999. Members of the Straw Hat Pirates will face members of Tobi Roppo or Flying Six Kaido in Onigashima.

The manga lovers are happy as One Piece is not going for break this time and Chapter 999 will be out on Sunday, December 20. You can read One Piece Chapter 999 on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

ONE PIECE will be getting both covers for Weekly Shonen Jump Issues #3/4 and #5/6 for its chapters 999 and 1000, respectively. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 10, 2020

