Chris Pine in talks to star in 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie

Hollywood star Chris Pine who has been roped in for 'Wonder Woman 1984' to return to the world of superheroes, is in talks to star in Paramount and eOne's long-gestating, big-budget 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie.

15-12-2020
Chris Pine. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Chris Pine who has been roped in for 'Wonder Woman 1984' to return to the world of superheroes, is in talks to star in Paramount and eOne's long-gestating, big-budget 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo behind New Line's sleeper hit 'Game Night' - namely- Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley - are set to direct the feature based on the popular fantasy role-playing game. Goldstein and Daley also wrote the latest version of the script based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.

While the plot details are being kept under the chain mail, the game is known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie and reversals of fortune, all in a setting that combines humans, elves, orcs and hundreds of other creatures. The game famously uses multisided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the game, whose rights are controlled by Hasbro, was previously adapted by New Line in 2000. That film starred Jeremy Irons.

In recent years, the property has been at the centre of a legal battle over its film rights, with a 2015 settlement appearing to have paved the way for Warner Bros. to make a movie that at one time had Ansel Elgort in early talks to star. However, the rights eventually hit the trail for Paramount, which has a production and distribution deal with Hasbro. (ANI)

