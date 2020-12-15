Left Menu
Development News Edition

Star-Lord revealed to be bisexual in latest 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic

Marvel comics revealed this week that Star-Lord who is the lead character of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic series has been depicted as being in a queer relationship.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:55 IST
Star-Lord revealed to be bisexual in latest 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Marvel comics revealed this week that Star-Lord who is the lead character of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic series has been depicted as being in a queer relationship. According to E! News, the latest issue of the series 'Guardians of the Galaxy' No. 9, includes the story 'I Shall Make You a Star-Lord'. This story explores the background and sexual orientation of Peter Quill A.K.A. Star-Lord, portrayed by actor Chris Pratt in the live-action MCU version. In the story, he was invited by two blue humanoids named Aradia and Mors to experience their "togetherness" on the planet Morinus.

However, initially rejecting their advances he told them that he had to get back home to his partner Gamora, who is played by Zoe Saldana on screen. 12 years later, he apparently had a change of heart. During one scene in the House of Death and Rebirth, Peter took a bath in a special temple alongside Aradia and Mors. The three closed in for a hug after Peter told them, "You're my home." Mors replied, "The you-that-was is over."

It is completely unclear till now, whether the character's sexuality will be explored in the upcoming MCU movies like 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder', as per E! News. On the live-action front of the super-hit comic book adaptations, 'Thor: Ragnarok' had become the first-ever MCU movie to include an openly queer character name Valkyrie. Actor Tessa Thompson, who plays the character in the movies, had confirmed its sexual orientation on Twitter.

Written by Al Ewing, the new Guardians of the Galaxy comic isn't the first in the series to include a queer relationship. Ewing's work previously included a scene in which Hercules kissed Marvel Boy during a battle. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrs Bectors Food IPO off to flying start; subscribed 3.72 times on first day

Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription. After Burger King...

Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to COVID-19

Results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 9.9 of Spains population, or about 4.7 million people, had been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.The study found the virus prevalence had i...

Joint efforts by states vital to rev up pandemic-hit tourism: Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 PTI Greater co-operation among states by evolving mutually beneficial policies and strategies is vital to revive tourism in the country, battered by COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendra...

Indian court sends TV channel CEO to jail in ratings manipulation case

A court on Tuesday sent the chief executive of Indias fiercely nationalist and popular Republic television network to jail for 14 days, his lawyer said, after his arrest by the police in a case relating to manipulation of television ratings...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020