Noah Jupe, Pixie Davies to voice star in Netflix film 'Magician's Elephant'

Netflix has rounded the cast for its upcoming animated feature film The Magicians Elephant, which includes the likes of Noah Jupe, Pixie Davies, Sian Clifford, and Natasia Demetriou. The Magicians Elephant, which is currently in production, is based on Newbery Award winner Kate DiCamillos novel of the same title.The story follows Peter Jupe, who is searching for his long-lost sister Adel Davies.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:42 IST
Netflix has rounded the cast for its upcoming animated feature film ''The Magician's Elephant'', which includes the likes of Noah Jupe, Pixie Davies, Sian Clifford, and Natasia Demetriou. The movie also marks the directorial debut of visual effects veteran Wendy Rogers, whose credits include ''Shrek'', ''The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian'' and ''Puss in Boots''.

According to Variety, actors Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Benedict Wong, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, Cree Summer and Lorraine Toussaint are also part of the voice cast. ''The Magician's Elephant'', which is currently in production, is based on Newbery Award winner Kate DiCamillo's novel of the same title.

The story follows Peter (Jupe), who is searching for his long-lost sister Adel (Davies). He crosses paths with a fortune-teller in the market square to ask if his sister is still alive. The answer is that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician (Wong) who will conjure it - setting Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever.

Martin Hynes, best known for his work on ''Toy Story 4'', has penned the script of the film produced by Julia Pistor. Animal Logic is handling the computer imagery for ''The Magician's Elephant''.

