Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma recalls when she could curl up on chair

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma on Wednesday went down memory lane and dug out a picture from the time when she did not have a baby bump and could, therefore, sit properly with her legs folded. The 'PK,' actor who is expecting her first baby, took to Instagram to share the picture.

Sharma who now has a baby bump is seen comfortably sitting with her legs folded on the chair as she held a bowl full of snacks in her hands. "Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT," the 32-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The actor-turned-producer is currently expecting her first baby with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. (ANI)