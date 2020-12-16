Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia Bhatt wins the internet with her 'casual flexing' picture

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday took the world of the internet by a storm with her recent picture that sees her in her "casual flexing" mode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:31 IST
Alia Bhatt wins the internet with her 'casual flexing' picture
Actor Alia Bhatt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday took the world of the internet by a storm with her recent picture that sees her in her "casual flexing" mode. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram to share the stunning picture with her fellow celebrities and fans.

The picture sees the 27-year-old actor donning a scintillating black coloured silk dress. Bhatt is seen acing the back pose as the picture captures her running her hand in her hair.

Keeping the caption, simple yet impactful, she wrote, "Casual flexing" and added an upside-down emoji. The picture received love all over the internet from scores of fans of the 'Highway' actor. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nawazuddin's brother withdraws anticipatory bail in child molestation case

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiquis youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday withdrew his anticipatory bail plea in a case of alleged molestation of a minor girl in his family eight years ago. Minazuddin had on Monday moved a spec...

COVID has exposed inequalities in short time; human should work with not against nature: UNDP report

The COVID-19 pandemic took little time to expose the inequalities as well as weaknesses in social and economic systems, which has threatened human development, which calls for a greater need to work with and not against the nature, the UNDP...

Suvendu holds meeting with disgruntled TMC leaders

Hours after he resigned as MLA, rebel TMC leader Suvedu Adhikari Wednesday held a closed door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari here, sources said. Th...

Muzaffarnagar: Court awards varying jail terms to four for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court here awarded varying jail terms to four men for sexually assaulting and beating a 15-year-old girl after barging into her house in Shamli district in 2017. Justice Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari awarded four years imprisonment to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020