Netflix to bring docu-series based on Pope Francis' book
Online streaming service Netflix has ordered for the production of an original documentary series based on Poper Francis' book 'Sharing the Wisdom of Time.'ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:03 IST
Online streaming service Netflix has ordered for the production of an original documentary series based on Poper Francis' book 'Sharing the Wisdom of Time.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning book features stories of elderly people from different parts of the world.
The Documentary series will be divided into four parts and will feature men and women around the age of 70 from across the world, who will be telling stories to young filmmakers under the age of 30. An exclusive interview with Pope Francis will also be featured in the docu-series. Besides the interview, the series will also have a common thread in the form of Francis' comments.
The book 'Sharing the Wisdom of Time,' was edited by Father Antonio Spadaro and was published in 2018 in America, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be directed and produced by Italian director Simona Ercolani and it will be released globally in 2021. (ANI)
