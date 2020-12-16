Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix to bring docu-series based on Pope Francis' book

Online streaming service Netflix has ordered for the production of an original documentary series based on Poper Francis' book 'Sharing the Wisdom of Time.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:03 IST
Netflix to bring docu-series based on Pope Francis' book
Pope Francis. Image Credit: ANI

Online streaming service Netflix has ordered for the production of an original documentary series based on Poper Francis' book 'Sharing the Wisdom of Time.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award-winning book features stories of elderly people from different parts of the world.

The Documentary series will be divided into four parts and will feature men and women around the age of 70 from across the world, who will be telling stories to young filmmakers under the age of 30. An exclusive interview with Pope Francis will also be featured in the docu-series. Besides the interview, the series will also have a common thread in the form of Francis' comments.

The book 'Sharing the Wisdom of Time,' was edited by Father Antonio Spadaro and was published in 2018 in America, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be directed and produced by Italian director Simona Ercolani and it will be released globally in 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, the private company deve...

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...

India has extremely high tariffs: USTR Lighthizer

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said India has extremely high tariffs and reducing import duties for certain American goods would help in boosting bilateral trade. Lighthizer also indicated that the change in administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020