Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

The most awaited British comedy drama web series Sex Education Season 3 began its filming on September 2020. The last two seasons premiered in January 2019 and 2020 respectively. Netflix took to its official twitter handle to reveal its 'first look'.

Netflix has revealed the 'first look' with the caption "YOUR FIRST LOOK AT LIFE ON THE SET OF SEX EDUCATION S3" posted by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily).

The first photograph from the set of Sex Education Season 3 shows actor Ncuti Gatwa (who plays the role of Eric Effiong) wearing a mask reading the scripts. On the picture it's written "18th September- Ncuti learning lines on an excellent sofa". On the second image, the actor Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) is sitting on the grass wearing a mask. Over her picture, it's written "14th September- Trish when it was sunny."

The third picture shares a white screen that reads, "Hey, I'm Tanya Reynolds and I play Lily in Sex Education. I like to take photographs while we are waiting on set. I wanted to share some with you from behind the scenes of Season 3. More to come as film develops.. Be safe little aliens. XXX".

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT LIFE ON THE SET OF SEX EDUCATION S3 👀📷 by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily). pic.twitter.com/zEFCwMSpqw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 1, 2020

Viewers may not know that Netflix confirmed the arrival of three new faces for Sex Education Season 3 – Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows actor Jason Isaacs will play the role of Headmaster Peter Groff, Untogether actress Jemima Kirke will portray as Headmistress Hope, and Minneapolis-based actor Dua Saleh will play as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS:~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress 'Hope'~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing 'Cal', a student who clashes with Hope~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing 'Peter Groff', Mr Groff's more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020

The viewers will see many interesting things in Sex Education Season 3 with the returning of Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Isaac (George Robinson), Rahim (Sami Outalbali)and villainous Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) among others.

Sex Education Season 3 won't mark the end to Sex Education. According to Laurie Nunn, the series creator, the third season would not bring the conclusion to the story. Nunn said that the series would not continue for many years as some cast members are compelled to get involved in other projects.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

