The Dragon Prince Season 4: Politics between human & elves, epic battle resumes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:15 IST
The good news for Dragon Prince aficionados is that the series is confirmed to be stretched at least till Season 7. Image Credit: Facebook / The Dragon Prince

Premiere of The Dragon Prince Season 4 was supposed to take place in May 2020. The hint was released by Netflix long time back before the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.

Since Dragon Prince Season 3 aired in November last year, Season 4 has become one of the highly anticipated series. However, fans are at least happy as the fourth season was already confirmed.

The making of Dragon Prince Season 4 was badly suffered in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The financial losses are considered unfathomable. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The good news for Dragon Prince aficionados is that the series is confirmed to be stretched at least till Season 7. A Canada-based animation company, Bardel Entertainment Inc. will continue to co-produce with Wonderstorm from The Dragon Prince Season 4 to Season 7.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

Whenever Dragon Prince returns for Season 4, it will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

The conflicts and tussles between dragons and human beings are inevitable in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The human had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The tale will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It is also likely to focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

On the other hand, if some sources are to be believed, the imminent season will also focus on deep politics between human and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix animated series.

