Saif Ali Khan's political drama 'Tandav' to release in January on Amazon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:01 IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan's Amazon Prime Video series ''Tandav'' will hit the streaming platform on January 15, 2021. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast headlined by Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra.

The series marks the digital debut of Zafar, known for directing blockbusters such as ''Tiger Zinda Hai'', ''Bharat'' and ''Sultan''. The filmmaker said through ''Tandav'', the team's effort is to show the audience the ''power-hungry world of politics.'' ''As you watch the show, you’ll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavy weights in the show. ''I'm excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of 'Tandav' to millions across the world,'' Zafar said in a statement. Set in Delhi, ''Tandav'' aims to take viewers inside the ''closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power,'' the synopsis from the makers read.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, ''Tandav'' also stars Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, called the series a ''lush exploration of power.'' ''With Ali Abbas Zafar steering the ship and an outstanding cast led by Saif, Dimple, Sunil and Zeeshan, who will be seen in truly unique avatars, we are confident that this series will resonate with everyone seeking content that is both entertaining and intriguing,'' Purohit said. The Amazon Original Series also marks the digital debut of Kapadia, recently seen on the big screen in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's ''Tenet''.

