Jackson Wang's global stardom on display with new song 'Should’ve Let Go'

Singer Jackson Wang from popular K-pop boy band GOT7 has dropped a new song - Should've Let Go, on music streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music. The song seems to have become an instant hit, trending among Top 10 hashtags on Twitter in as many as 10 countries from the Philippines to Mexico.

The singer made the announcement recently through a tweet in which Jackson Wang also shared links to stream the song. Shortly after the announcement, related hashtags have been trending among the top 10 spots in Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Peru, Malaysia, Indonesia, Colombia, Canada, Mexico and Chile.

The song is in collaboration with Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin and was teased by Jackson Wang in several tweets in past. On December 16 as well, Wang shared a 20-second teaser which shows him in a bus during a rainy night, reminiscing of a past relationship before singing the lyrics "should have let go".

Jackson Wang's solo career took off earlier this year when his two songs – "Pretty Please" and "100 Ways" – went viral.