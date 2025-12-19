The Tragic Demise of Sharif Osman Hadi: A Hero of the July Uprising

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in the July Uprising, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night, following a harrowing week at a hospital in Singapore.

Last week, Hadi was critically injured after being shot in the head by unidentified attackers, a tragedy that has deeply shaken the nation.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has vowed to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators as the nation observes a day of mourning, while the Inqilab Mancha has threatened a sit-in protest until justice is served.