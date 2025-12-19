Left Menu

The Tragic Demise of Sharif Osman Hadi: A Hero of the July Uprising

Prominent leader Sharif Osman Hadi, shot by unknown assailants, died after a week-long battle in a Singapore hospital. His passing has sparked national mourning and promises of swift justice as the Inqilab Manch demands accountability. Hadi's legacy as a fearless fighter endures as the nation grieves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:12 IST
  • Bangladesh

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in the July Uprising, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night, following a harrowing week at a hospital in Singapore.

Last week, Hadi was critically injured after being shot in the head by unidentified attackers, a tragedy that has deeply shaken the nation.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has vowed to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators as the nation observes a day of mourning, while the Inqilab Mancha has threatened a sit-in protest until justice is served.

