Unveiling the Epstein Estate: A Haunting Glimpse into a Notorious Network

On Thursday, Congressional Democrats unveiled a series of images from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, just a day before the Justice Department must legally publish unclassified investigation files concerning Epstein. The newly released images, numbering 68, include shocking close-ups of excerpts from "Lolita" inscribed on a woman's body and redacted IDs from women around the world.

Additionally, a disturbing text thread about arranging $1,000 encounters for someone referred to as "j" was among the disclosed materials. Last week, the Oversight Committee shared initial photos, some including now-President Donald Trump. Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, and Steve Bannon also appeared in this latest batch.

California Representative Robert Garcia reiterated the importance of transparency as the Epstein Files Transparency Act's deadline looms, stressing the need for immediate release of DOJ's Epstein files. Efforts to hold the White House accountable continue, with no immediate response from the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)