Gadkari to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Rampur via video conferencing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:20 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the 23rd edition of Minority Affairs Ministry's 'Hunar Haat', a platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen, in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Friday. The road transport and highways and micro, small and medium enterprises minister will inaugurate the event through video conferencing.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena and UP's minister for Khadi and Villages Industries and MSME Sidharth Nath Singh will be present as the chief guests at the event, an official statement said. Naqvi said indigenous products of master artisans are a major attraction at ''Hunar Haat'' in Rampur being organised from December 18 to 27.

The people will also enjoy traditional delicacies from almost every corner of the country at this ''Hunar Haat'', he was quoted as saying in the statement. Besides, different cultural programmes on the theme of ''Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi'', will be presented every day by renowned artists, Naqvi said.

This ''Hunar Haat'' is an occasion to experience the feeling of communal harmony and the country's ''unity in diversity'', the minister said. ''Kavi Sammelan'' will be organised on the theme of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat” on December 27, 2020, he said.

Naqvi said that master artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, among other places, have brought to the Haat their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay, etc..

