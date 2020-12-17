Left Menu
Experience Entertainment Like Never Before in Dolby

NYSE DLB, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, released a consumer campaign in India - Dolby Everywhere, aimed to educate consumers about the Dolby difference available in the living room, at work, in the cinemas or on the go.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:44 IST
Campaign titled Dolby Everywhere, to educate Indian consumers on life-like experiences in DolbyMumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Today, Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, released a consumer campaign in India - Dolby Everywhere, aimed to educate consumers about the Dolby difference available in the living room, at work, in the cinemas or on the go. This campaign creates awareness about lifelike experiences in Dolby, by connecting with consumers though their passion points like TV, Movies, Sports & Music. The creative direction of this campaign, spotlights and explores the relationship and connection between the fan and the creator. Today, the consumer wants to discover content and have a premium entertainment experience, as it enables them to strike deeper connection with TV shows, Movies, Sports and Music they love. With increased awareness on their content consumption needs, consumers seek immersive experiences like never before. This is how Dolby revolutionizes the science of sight & sound through its innovative research and engineering, empowering creatives to elevate their stories, and offering fans unforgettable experiences in Dolby. Imagine the heavy downpour in a moody scene. The stunningly vivid sunset in the show’s season finale. The song that hits a chord deep down your chest. Now it’s easier than ever before to experience the TV, Movies, Sports and Music you love - in Dolby. The film tracks a day in the life of a consumer, and how Dolby brings alive experiences you love - on the go, at work, in your living room or at the cinemas. Here’s a link to the campaign - youtu.be/R_7UkcF0WAY. Commenting on the campaign, Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing - India, Dolby Laboratories said, “Our singular goal is to offer experiences that bring entertainment to life be it at the cinemas, at home, on the go or at work. And this is what our campaign showcases through consumer passion-points like TV, movies, sports, and music.” Campaign CreditsDirector: Aman SachdevaCo-Director (On Ground for Music Scene) - Mukesh PrajapathiDOP: Anuj Santani/R.DiwakaranEditor: Farooq Hundekar/BabjiPinisetti With a passion and drive committed towards engaging with its users, partners, stakeholders, Dolby has on myriad occasions launched and executed unique consumer centric campaigns in India in the recent past, like Dolby Audio KeSaath Noise Nahi Experience and Mobile Par Dolby Hain Kya? in 2019 and a series of films under Ghar Par Dolby Hain Kya? - PhD aka Poora (Complete) HD in 2018, Bringing The Stadium Experience Home With Dolby Audio in 2016 & From Mono To Surround Sound with Dolby Audio in 2014. To learn more, please visit: Dolby.com/India. About Dolby Laboratories, Inc

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work. Image: Dolby Everywhere PWRPWR

