Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dracula Season 2’s possibilities revealed, know Claes Bang, Mark Gatiss’ opinions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:08 IST
Dracula Season 2’s possibilities revealed, know Claes Bang, Mark Gatiss’ opinions
Fans are expressing their gratitude to Claes Bang for speaking over Dracula Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Dracula Netflix series

It seems Netflix has become brutal by not renewing or even dropping hints on Dracula Season 2. Fans are severely waiting for the latest updates on the second season based on the remarkable success of Season 1.

However, fans are expressing their gratitude to Claes Bang for speaking over Dracula Season 2. He said that he 'would love to do one more. "I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC," Claes Bang said.

He expressed his gratitude and interest to work with all the directors, writers, producers and as well as Dolly Wells (playSister Agatha Van Helsing), and John Heffernan (Jonathan Harker), and Morfydd Clark (Mina Murray).

"The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on." The title character Claes Bang added.

The three episodes of Dracula were streamed between January 1 and 3, 2020. As the whole world is combating against Covid-19 pandemic, the filming for next season is getting postponed. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Although, Mark Gatiss, the co-creator, didn't straightly hint the making of Dracula Season 2, still he said in a conversation with Radio Times, "It is very hard to kill a vampire, do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

However, the avid viewers are assured that Dracula Season 2 will surely take place. The indication, as mentioned above, was provided by Mark Gatiss. His comments indirectly indicate that they still have the plan to work upon second season.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the horror series.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin: Nornickel should bear responsibility for Arctic fuel spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that mining company Norilsk Nickel should bear responsibility for a major fuel spill this year in the Russian Arctic.A fuel tank at a power station near the remote industrial city of Norilsk...

EU's von der Leyen will not self-isolate after meeting with Macron

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will not self-isolate after she met the French President Emmanuel Macron who announced on Thursday to be positive for the new coronavirus.Von der Leyen has no plan on self-isolating, ...

Convene special Parliament session of resolve farm issues: NCP

With the farmers stir against the Centres new farm laws continuing near Delhi borders, the NCP on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special session of Parliament to address the concerns of the agitating peasants....

Denmark strengthens rape laws, outlaws sex without explicit consent

Denmark strengthened its rape laws on Thursday by criminalising sex without explicit consent. The new law passed by parliament widened the circumstances that could constitute rape - under the old legislation, prosecutors had to show the rap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020