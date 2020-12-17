Dracula Season 2’s possibilities revealed, know Claes Bang, Mark Gatiss’ opinions

It seems Netflix has become brutal by not renewing or even dropping hints on Dracula Season 2. Fans are severely waiting for the latest updates on the second season based on the remarkable success of Season 1.

However, fans are expressing their gratitude to Claes Bang for speaking over Dracula Season 2. He said that he 'would love to do one more. "I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC," Claes Bang said.

He expressed his gratitude and interest to work with all the directors, writers, producers and as well as Dolly Wells (playSister Agatha Van Helsing), and John Heffernan (Jonathan Harker), and Morfydd Clark (Mina Murray).

"The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on." The title character Claes Bang added.

The three episodes of Dracula were streamed between January 1 and 3, 2020. As the whole world is combating against Covid-19 pandemic, the filming for next season is getting postponed. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Although, Mark Gatiss, the co-creator, didn't straightly hint the making of Dracula Season 2, still he said in a conversation with Radio Times, "It is very hard to kill a vampire, do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

However, the avid viewers are assured that Dracula Season 2 will surely take place. The indication, as mentioned above, was provided by Mark Gatiss. His comments indirectly indicate that they still have the plan to work upon second season.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.