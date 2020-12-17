Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account restored

Left Menu
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday said her Instagram account has been restored after it was hacked briefly. Taking to Twitter, the 46-year-old actor thanked Mumbai Police and Instagram for restoring her account, though some of her old posts are still missing.And Im back on instagram again Thank you MumbaiPolice and instagram for your quick support even though some of my posts are missing, she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:40 IST
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday said her Instagram account has been restored after it was hacked briefly. Taking to Twitter, the 46-year-old actor thanked Mumbai Police and Instagram for restoring her account, though some of her old posts are still missing.

''And I’m back on @instagram again Thank you @MumbaiPolice and @instagram for your quick support even though some of my posts are missing,'' she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself. On Wednesday, Matondkar reported on Twitter that her Instagram profile was compromised after she responded to a direct message (DM) on the photo-video sharing app. Posts from her Instagram account were wiped out, with the display name changed to ''Instagram Support''.

''This is an automated message sent to you. If you have infringed copyright, you will receive an automated message,'' the message read on her profile. Matondkar later filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing. The actor had also urged other women not to take incidents of cyber crimes lightly.

'''Cyber crimes' is not something that women should take lightly... As I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1,'' she had said. Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, recently joined the Shiv Sena.

