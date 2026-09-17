Strengthening Online Safety for Minors: New EU Regulations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday called for new regulations to enhance online safety for minors. She proposed banning social media access for children under the age of 13 and placing restrictions for those aged 13 to 15.

The proposal highlights the growing global concern about the impact of online services on children's safety and health. Von der Leyen emphasized the need for more robust safeguards as she outlined a series of obligations directed at social media platforms, video sharing services, online video games, and AI chatbots to protect users under the age of 18.

This regulatory push targets major platforms, including Google's YouTube and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, aiming to curb potential risks associated with these online services for minors.