Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrasa teacher booked for trying to rape minor girl

A madrasa teacher has been booked for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl in Shivratanganj area after giving her sedatives, police said on Thursday. He then gave sedatives to the girl and tried to rape her.The complainant alleged that Kaleem also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:46 IST
Madrasa teacher booked for trying to rape minor girl

A madrasa teacher has been booked for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl in Shivratanganj area after giving her sedatives, police said on Thursday. According to a police complaint filed by the victim's mother on Wednesday, Kaleem, a madrasa teacher, came to her house when her daughter was alone as she had gone to the market on November 26. He then gave sedatives to the girl and tried to rape her.

The complainant alleged that Kaleem also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police. An FIR was registered in the matter against the accused under IPC section 354 (B) (assault or criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing her) besides other relevant sections under the POCSO Act, they added.

PTI CORR ABN SRY.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin: Nornickel should bear responsibility for Arctic fuel spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that mining company Norilsk Nickel should bear responsibility for a major fuel spill this year in the Russian Arctic.A fuel tank at a power station near the remote industrial city of Norilsk...

EU's von der Leyen will not self-isolate after meeting with Macron

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will not self-isolate after she met the French President Emmanuel Macron who announced on Thursday to be positive for the new coronavirus.Von der Leyen has no plan on self-isolating, ...

Convene special Parliament session of resolve farm issues: NCP

With the farmers stir against the Centres new farm laws continuing near Delhi borders, the NCP on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special session of Parliament to address the concerns of the agitating peasants....

Denmark strengthens rape laws, outlaws sex without explicit consent

Denmark strengthened its rape laws on Thursday by criminalising sex without explicit consent. The new law passed by parliament widened the circumstances that could constitute rape - under the old legislation, prosecutors had to show the rap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020