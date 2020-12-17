Madrasa teacher booked for trying to rape minor girl

A madrasa teacher has been booked for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl in Shivratanganj area after giving her sedatives, police said on Thursday. According to a police complaint filed by the victim's mother on Wednesday, Kaleem, a madrasa teacher, came to her house when her daughter was alone as she had gone to the market on November 26. He then gave sedatives to the girl and tried to rape her.

The complainant alleged that Kaleem also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police. An FIR was registered in the matter against the accused under IPC section 354 (B) (assault or criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing her) besides other relevant sections under the POCSO Act, they added.

