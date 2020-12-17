Film Federation body's initiative to tap aspiring talent in showbiz

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:57 IST
Film Federation of India (FFI), an apex body of producers and distributors, has launched an online initiative to identify untapped talent by creating a platform for presenting them to potential employers in the entertainment industry. The initiative 'Search for Stars welcomed contestants to act in their preferred language from among 13 languages chosen by the apex body, FFI president Firdausal Hassan told PTI Thursday.

In the 'Search for Stars' contest on December 14, Rupsha Chatterjee from Kolkata was adjudged the winner while Bharat Chandra Basistha from Sikkim and Rajan Vyas from Gujarat were the runners-up. They were chosen from among 12 finalists in a comprehensive and rigorous internal selection process.

''Search for Stars welcomed contestants to act in their preferred language right from the audition stage. This way we helped in grooming them and in the process we reached out to a diverse range of untapped talent from all over the country, who can make a difference on the silver screen for years to come. We hope to take this forward in the future,'' Hassan said. FFI had enabled participants to compete in 13 languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Bengali, Odiya, Assamese and Nepali.

''The initiative is aimed to reinvigorate the entire system. Digital medium is not just the future, it is very much the present and it is here to stay,'' Hassan said..

