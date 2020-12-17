Left Menu
Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Series developer says how things can change around Serenity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:00 IST
One of the biggest cliffhangers at the finale, which requires answer in Sweet Magnolias Season 2, is the outcome of the fight from the after-prom party. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Magnolias

The viewers are happy as Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 2 in July this year during the critical time when the world was under lockdown under the severe influence of coronavirus pandemic. There's so much more story left to be communicated with more dramatic scenes. Read further to get latest updates on this upcoming second season.

The good news shared by the series developer, Sheryl J. Anderson is that Sweet Magnolias will return with all the previous characters in Season 2. "Almost everybody you have come to love, you will get to see again. But there are going to be some twists and turns to come that will surprise even the most devoted book fans," she opined to Metro.co.uk. "We're going to answer all the question that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too," she further said.

The series enthusiasts are left with plenty of questions and they believe those will be answered in Sweet Magnolias Season 2. They seem to be enthralled with the cliffhangers, mainly after the dramatic way the first season came to an end, particularly in the last ten minutes.

One of the biggest cliffhangers at the finale, which requires answer in Sweet Magnolias Season 2, is the outcome of the fight from the after-prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. The identity of the passenger in the car was not revealed at the end of first season.

On the other hand, Sheryl Anderson has recently teased on Sweet Magnolias Season 2 how things are going to alter around the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina. "We certainly have some great thoughts about new citizens of Serenity. There will be new alliances between existing citizens of Serenity," she said to Parade.

The publication (Parade) asked Anderson if the cast and crew had started filming for Sweet Magnolias Season 2. On this, she commented, "We haven't started shooting Season 2, yet. We want to get back to it as quickly as we can, but we are still working on the details. I don't want to jinx it. We know it's hard to wait, but we appreciate everyone's patience and we are confident that we will take them places in Season 2 that will engage, delight and comfort them–maybe in that order."

Anderson commented on the probable release period for Sweet Magnolias Season 2. "The launch date is up to Netflix...But, right now, we have neither a release date nor a trailer," she clearly stated.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

