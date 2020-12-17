Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Mario de la Rosa returns as Suárez, joining of one more villain

Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:12 IST
Mario de la Rosa will return as Suárez in Money Heist Season 5 and join the former team leader Alicia Sierra (Namwa Nimri) as villains for the final season. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

We are yet to get the official release date for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) but fans no longer can wait to know what they can see next. The streaming giant announced on July 31 on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good part in favour of its development is that the production for Season 5 had already been commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark.

Good news for Money Heist aficionados is that the Spanish crime drama has continued to increase its roster of characters for Season 5. One update on Instagram has confirmed another member of the Spanish police force will face off against the Professor's team in Money Heist Season 5.

Mario de la Rosa, a Spanish actor recently posted on Instagram confirming his return in Money Heist Season 5 as police inspector Suárez. His new post confirms Suárez will again be working to put an end to the heist.

Mario de la Rosa will return as Suárez in Money Heist Season 5 and join the former team leader Alicia Sierra (Namwa Nimri) as villains for the final season. According to Express, the chief of Operations could once again try to infiltrate the heist, after two failed attempts throughout the series.

It is possible that the appearance of Suárez's bulletproof vest in his new post hints that he could finally take part in the thrilling action before Money Heist wraps up for good.

Money Heist Season 5 will see the returning cast members, which include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

