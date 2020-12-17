Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wishes pour in as Riteish Deshmukh turns 42

Wishes poured in for 'Housefull' actor Riteish Deshmukh from all corners as he turned 42 on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:12 IST
Wishes pour in as Riteish Deshmukh turns 42
Actor Riteish Deshmukh (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Wishes poured in for 'Housefull' actor Riteish Deshmukh from all corners as he turned 42 on Thursday. Deshmukh's 'Marjaavaan' co-star Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday and posted a picture of herself with Deshmukh and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

"Happppy Bdayyyy @riteishd Always be your amazing self.. have a kickass year," she wrote along with the picture. Former Miss India and actor Dia Mirza also took to his Instagram stories to wish Deshmukh on his birthday.

She posted a solo picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday you beautiful human" along with it. Sidharth Malhotra who has worked with Deshmukh in 'Ek Villain' and 'Marjaavaan' posted a picture of himself with him and wished that the two work on a new project soon.

"Happy Birthday @riteishd Wish you great health, more laughter, success & another story for us to hit it out on the screen. Big love and hug," Malhotra wrote. Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on the other hand posted a picture of herself with Deshmukh and senior actor Anil Kapoor to mark the 'Ek Villian' actor's birthday.

"Two of my favourite people in a single frame. Happy birthday to you Riteish(in Marathi) May God bless you with lot of success and happiness," she wrote in the caption. Anil Kapoor also extended his wishes to Riteish and penned down a sweet with for him on Instagram stories.

"Happy birthday @ritieshd!! You have the warmest heart!! Here's wishing you a lifetime of health, love & happiness," Kapoor wrote in the caption. 'Kick' actor Jacqueline Fernandez who made her Bollywood debut with Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Aladin' also wished her "first hero," on his birthday.

She shared a picture of herself with Deshmukh and wrote "My first hero!! Love you Ritzzz and Happy Bday!! @Riteishd." Besides, celebrities, scores of fans of the actor have also been wishing him on the social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC dismisses BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea challenging trial court summons

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta challenging trial court order issuing summons against them in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Just...

Bangladesh happy with outcome of talks between Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi: FM Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said that Dhaka was happy with the outcome of the talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying all issues of concern were raised during th...

India, Indonesia navies undertake 35th coordinated patrol

The 35th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol IND-INDO CORPAT between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy began on Thursday and will continue till December 18. According to an official statement, Indian Naval Ship INS Kulish, a...

CAS bans Russia from using its flag at next two Olympics

Russian athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympics or at any world championships under the countrys flag for the next two years, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS has issued its decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020