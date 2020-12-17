Wishes pour in as Riteish Deshmukh turns 42

Wishes poured in for 'Housefull' actor Riteish Deshmukh from all corners as he turned 42 on Thursday. Deshmukh's 'Marjaavaan' co-star Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday and posted a picture of herself with Deshmukh and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

"Happppy Bdayyyy @riteishd Always be your amazing self.. have a kickass year," she wrote along with the picture. Former Miss India and actor Dia Mirza also took to his Instagram stories to wish Deshmukh on his birthday.

She posted a solo picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday you beautiful human" along with it. Sidharth Malhotra who has worked with Deshmukh in 'Ek Villain' and 'Marjaavaan' posted a picture of himself with him and wished that the two work on a new project soon.

"Happy Birthday @riteishd Wish you great health, more laughter, success & another story for us to hit it out on the screen. Big love and hug," Malhotra wrote. Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on the other hand posted a picture of herself with Deshmukh and senior actor Anil Kapoor to mark the 'Ek Villian' actor's birthday.

"Two of my favourite people in a single frame. Happy birthday to you Riteish(in Marathi) May God bless you with lot of success and happiness," she wrote in the caption. Anil Kapoor also extended his wishes to Riteish and penned down a sweet with for him on Instagram stories.

"Happy birthday @ritieshd!! You have the warmest heart!! Here's wishing you a lifetime of health, love & happiness," Kapoor wrote in the caption. 'Kick' actor Jacqueline Fernandez who made her Bollywood debut with Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Aladin' also wished her "first hero," on his birthday.

She shared a picture of herself with Deshmukh and wrote "My first hero!! Love you Ritzzz and Happy Bday!! @Riteishd." Besides, celebrities, scores of fans of the actor have also been wishing him on the social media. (ANI)