Why Now You See Me 3 will return with Four Horsemen, what latest we know

Fans are excited as Now You See Me will surely return for its third installment. Now You See Me 3 was already confirmed by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, in the mid of 2015. Read further to get more updates on this upcoming Hollywood movie.

Details on Now You See Me 3's cast are yet to be revealed, but according to some sources, the entire cast is expected to return. However, nothing official has been revealed in support of it except Lizzy Caplain's character in the movie. She will reprise her role of Lula May in the third movie of the franchise.

Lionsgate revealed in April this year that Eric Warren Singer would be the screenwriter for the film. Thanks to Lionsgate for making this announcement during the time when the Covid-19 pandemic was taking its height.

Eric Warren Singer is known for many projects. He earlier worked as one of the writers for Top Gun: Maverick. He was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle. He has been given the onus of introducing new characters in Now You See Me 3. He is reportedly also working on making chances for the original cast to reprise their roles.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said.

The popular American actor, Jesse Eisenberg shared his wish to reprise his role in Now You See Me 3. He played the role of J Daniel Atlas aka Daniel (The Lover). Daniel was portrayed as an arrogant illusionist and street magician, and the ostensible leader of the Four Horsemen.

The returning of Dylan (Mark Ruffalo), Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt (Woody Harrelson), and Jack (Dave Franco) is equivalent to the returning of Four Horsemen in Now You See Me 3. Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman) is likely to return in the imminent movie. He could be a key member of the Eye.

If some sources are to be believed, Now You See Me 3 will focus on a new style of robbery. This angle will certainly require some new faces. We believe this is the reason why Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast for an undisclosed role. Some diehard fans believe that Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen as a villain or a cop in the movie.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

