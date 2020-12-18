Left Menu
Rahul Roy to undergo angiography of brain and heart

Keep your blessings and prayers. On Thursday, Wockhardt Hospitals said that the actor is recovering very well.The Aashiqui boy, Rahul Roy recovering very well under the guidance of expert Dr Pavan Pai, Interventional Neurologist and Dr Imraan Khan, Physiotherapist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road along with his sister Priyanka Roy. Physiotherapy Session 3, the hospital said in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last month, said he is recovering well and will be undergoing angiography of the brain and heart on Friday. The 52-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital on November 27 after he arrived from a shoot in Kargil.

The ''Aashiqui'' star is currently recuperating at Wockhardt Hospital in suburban Mira Road here. Roy took to Instagram to share the health update and also thanked his fans for their best wishes. ''Love to all my fans. 21 Days in the hospital and now going for Angiography of the Brain and Heart. Took time out to thank all of you along with my sister @priyankaroy_pia Love you all,'' he wrote.

The actor also shared a video with his sister Priyanka Roy. In the clip, Roy tried to thank his followers but couldn't do so due to difficulty he faced in expressing himself. Priyanka, who was sitting beside him, then said, ''What he meant is remember me in your prayers. We are going for angiography of brain and heart today and it will be all good. Keep your blessings and prayers.'' On Thursday, Wockhardt Hospitals said that the actor is recovering ''very well''.

''The 'Aashiqui' boy, Rahul Roy recovering very well under the guidance of expert Dr Pavan Pai, Interventional Neurologist and Dr Imraan Khan, Physiotherapist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road along with his sister Priyanka Roy. Physiotherapy Session 3,'' the hospital said in a statement shared on its official Facebook page. The medical facility had also shared a video in which Roy was seen taking a physiotherapy session. Roy made his Bollywood debut in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed musical romance hit ''Aashiqui'' in 1990 and went on to work with the filmmaker on movies like ''Junoon'' and ''Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee''.

The actor also won the first season of the popular TV reality show ''Bigg Boss'' in 2006.

