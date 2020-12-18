Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Clooney says watching 'Batman & Robin' physically hurts

Clooney, who played DC superhero Batman alongside Chris ODonnells Robin and Arnold Schwarzeneggers antagonist Mr Freeze in the 1997 movie, opened up about his production regrets during a virtual appearance on Howard Sterns SiriusXM show this week.Its so bad that it hurts to watch it... physically, the actor said when asked if he ever revisits the Joel Schumacher-directed Warner Bros movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST
George Clooney says watching 'Batman & Robin' physically hurts

Hollywood star George Clooney says ''Batman & Robin'' was so bad that watching the film still ''physically hurts'' him. Clooney, who played DC superhero Batman alongside Chris O'Donnell's Robin and Arnold Schwarzenegger's antagonist Mr Freeze in the 1997 movie, opened up about his production regrets during a virtual appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show this week.

''It's so bad that it hurts to watch it... physically,'' the actor said when asked if he ever revisits the Joel Schumacher-directed Warner Bros movie. ''I couldn't have done that one differently. It's a big machine, that thing. You have to remember at that point, I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn't the guy who could greenlight a movie,'' he added. Clooney also revealed that he and Schwarzenegger did not shoot together for the film.

''We never even saw each other. It's a big, monster machine, and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said.'' The actor said the film's debacle was the team's collective failure and no one person is to be blamed for it. ''The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman — who's won the Oscar for writing since then — he wrote the screenplay. And it's a terrible screenplay, he'll tell you. I'm terrible in it, I'll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he'd say, 'Yeah, it didn't work.' We all whiffed on that one,'' he said. Clooney took over the role of Batman following Val Kilmer's one film stint in ''Batman Forever''. Prior to Kilmer, Michael Keaton had a successful run as the Caped Crusader in two films directed by Tim Burton.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,623 per 10 gram in...

Renzi says he's prepared to sink Italy gov't over disputed COVID rescue plan

The Italian government must revise its strategy to recover from the coronavirus, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, threatening to cause the administrations collapse by withdrawing the backing of his small centrist party. We...

EIB and MONETA sign €70m loan to support Czech's SMEs and mid-cap companies

The European Investment Bank EIB signed a 70 million loan equivalent to CZK 1.8 billion with MONETA, one of the largest retail and small business banks in the Czech Republic, to support SMEs and mid-cap companies. MONETAs primary focus is c...

Congress shedding crocodile tears on farmers' issue, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday addressed a Kisan Kalyan farmers welfare event in Raisen and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the conference. PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis wont b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020