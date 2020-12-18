Left Menu
Relative held in connection with girl's suicide in UP

Police have arrested the relative of a 16-year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by him, officials said on Friday. The accused was arrested and sent to jail, Yadav said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:58 IST
Relative held in connection with girl's suicide in UP

Police have arrested the relative of a 16-year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by him, officials said on Friday. The teenager consumed some poisonous substance at a village in Nagra area on Wednesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

In his complaint, the victim's father had alleged that the relative, Manish Chauhan (19), was after his daughter and used to call her frequently, due to which she was disturbed. ''The accused was arrested and sent to jail,'' Yadav said.

Videos

