Raj Mehta pens welcome note for Neetu Kapoor as she returns to 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' shoot

Filmmaker Raj Mehta on Friday welcomed senior actor Neetu Kapoor to the sets of his film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' with a handwritten note as she returned after recovering from Covid-19. Kapoor who had tested positive for Covid on the sets of Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' recovered earlier last week from it and jetted off from Mumbai to resume the shoot today.

Overwhelmed with the handwritten note, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the note on her Instagram story and thanked the 'Good Newwz' filmmaker for his gesture. In the note, Mehta thanked Kapoor for being an "integral part" of the film and promised her that the team will be "proud" of the film at the end.

"Neetu mam, I know it has been a strange roadblock but just wanted to say "Thank You" for being such an integral part of the film! whatever the outcome, I promise you by the end of it we'll be proud of the film we made," the note read. "Thanks for being such a soldier, I'll see you on the sets again soon," he added.

Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' hosts an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, besides Neetu Kapoor. Varun Dhawan had also tested positive for the virus on the sets of the movie earlier this month. Dhawan has now recovered and has jetted off to resume the shoot. (ANI)